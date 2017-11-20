Council to consider additional horse carriage permits

City staff told the Wilmington City Council that a business owner has asked that it consider increasing the number of permits that allow the operation of horse-drawn carriages in downtown Wilmington from five to seven. (Source: WECT)

More horse-drawn carriages could be coming to downtown Wilmington.

After Monday morning's agenda meeting, city staff told the Wilmington City Council that a business owner has asked that it consider increasing the number of permits that allow the operation of horse-drawn carriages in downtown Wilmington from five to seven.

Springbrook Farms, Inc., owned by John and Janet Puccic, currently posses all five permits for horse-drawn vehicles for hire in the city. The Puccics obtained the first permit nearly 30 years ago and gradually obtained the others since then.

No other businesses had requested a permit until this year when Sarah Grugen, owner of Reign Carriages, did so.

One potential issue with increasing the number of permits would be facilities for the carriages downtown.

Several recommendations were presented:

Springbrook Farms currently operates out of a spot in the 00 block of Market Street. This area could be expanded so that both businesses could base their operations there.

An area near the intersection of Dock and Waters streets was listed a spot that could be renovated to accommodate the horses.

With planning still in progress, North Waterfront Park was mentioned as a possible site for the carriages.

The 00 block of North Second Street could be used for facilities when the WAVE transfer facility moves in the next 12-18 months.

The idea of using the 00 block of North Second Street was quickly dismissed.

Staff members said that they would pull together more information on the three other possible sites and bring recommendations to the council.

