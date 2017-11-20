Traffic Alert: Northbound South Third Street now open at Greenfield Lake

Traffic Alert: South Third Now Open After Culvert Replacement (Source: WECT)

If your daily commute takes you in and out of Wilmington using Carolina Beach Road by Greenfield Lake, maybe your Christmas Present has come early.

South Third Street, at the intersection with Burnett Blvd and Carolina Beach Road, is open to traffic. It’s had sporadic access but has mostly been shut down since this NCDOT culvert replacement project started, in April of 2017.

That work has allowed crews to replace a 70-year-old concrete culvert, with a larger one, to help with water drainage, during severe weather.

That portion of Carolina Beach Road merging on to South Front sees roughly 30,000 cars a day.

Traffic, at times, during the daily commute, as crawled to a snail’s pace, with construction work continuing.

The project is not complete, there’s still work being done.

Crews are out, with barrels and warning signs, reminding you to slow down.

As of Monday, the DOT still has the right lane closed on South Third, to prohibit you from merging onto South Front Street at that intersection.

