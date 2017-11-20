Connor Barth released by Chicago Bears

Wilmington native Connor Barth has been released by the Chicago Bears.

The official Chicago Bears Twitter account tweeted Monday that the team has signed former Kansas City Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos.

Roster Update: We have officially signed kicker Cairo Santos and waived Connor Barth. pic.twitter.com/8PZewGgTOh — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 20, 2017

Barth’s release comes the day after he missed a potentially game-tying, 46-yard field-goal attempt with eight seconds left in the Bears game against the Detroit Lions. The Lions went on to win the game 27-24.

The Bears signed Barth in September 2016. He made 18 of his 23 field-goal attempts in his first season with the Bears, and 11 of 16 in the first ten games of the 2017 season.

