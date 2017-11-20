Council directs planning commission to continue work on short-term rentals

The Wilmington City Council has directed the planning commission to continue to work toward forming recommendations on short-term rentals to be presented to the council. (Source: WECT)

After its agenda meeting Monday morning, the council was asked by city staff if it would like the planning commission to continue to work toward recommendations to present to city council, whether it wanted to form a task force to tackle the issue or go in a different direction.

A public hearing on the proposed code changes involving short-term rentals is scheduled for the planning commission's Dec. 6 meeting. Council unanimously voted in favor of asking that the commission then bring its recommendations to council after the meeting.

Council members quickly shot down the idea of forming a task force.

"I, for one, think we need to keep moving forward," Mayor Pro-tem Margaret Haynes said. "I don't see the need for a task force. I think the planning commission in many ways is a task force to try to whittle this down to a good recommendation for us. And I think we've been at it long enough. We just need to go ahead and try to keep moving forward and figure this out."

Council members agreed that they would like to have a work session after receiving the planning commission's recommendations to focus solely on short-term rentals.

Council member Charlie Rivenbark recommended a joint work session between council and planning commission.

Mayor Bill Saffo also suggested the possibility of forming a small committee within council to look at the issue and present its own recommendations.

