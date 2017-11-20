Man charged with attempted murder in New Hanover County shooting

New Hanover County deputies have arrested a man on attempted murder charges following a shooting Sunday afternoon.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 200 block of Flemington Road around 3 p.m. after receiving reports about a possible shooting.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim, Manuel DeJesus Silva-Bonilla, was shot in the mouth and the upper left arm. Silva-Bonilla was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical center and underwent emergency surgery.

The suspect, Juan Jose Sanchez-Rebodello, was arrested Monday by deputies with the Pender County Sheriff's Office following a traffic stop on Union Chapel Road. Sanchez-Rebodello was allegedly driving a vehicle that matched the description of the one driven by the suspect.

Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office took Sanchez-Rebodello into custody and charged him with attempted first-degree murder and second-degree trespass.

He is in the New Hanover County Detention Center under an $800,500 bond.

