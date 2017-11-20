Wilmington police identify suspect wanted in Martin Street stabbing

The Wilmington Police Department has identified a woman who allegedly stabbed another woman Monday morning.

According to police, the incident happened around 9 a.m. on Martin Street.

Anasha Johnson, 25, of Wilmington, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault by pointing a gun.

Johnson allegedly stabbed Shanita Reid, 35, of Wilmington, who suffered non-life threatening injuries in the attack.

No other details about the incident have been released.

If you have any information on Johnson's whereabouts, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708.”

