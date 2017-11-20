'There's blood under the door': 911 call reveals frantic moments after Pender mom shoots son, self

Pender County officials have released a 911 call that reveals the frantic moments after a mother shot her 14-year-old son and then turned the gun on herself in an apparent murder-suicide.

According to officials with the Pender County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 1600 block of Lake Road in Willard just before midnight Thursday.

The mother, Jennifer Craig, reportedly shot her son, Kameron Craig, and then shot herself. Jennifer Craig died at the scene. Kameron Craig was taken to Pender Memorial Hospital and later transported to Chapel Hill.

He died Saturday afternoon.

"We just got here...there's blood under the door. I kicked the door in and she's laying in front of the door," a 911 caller told Pender County dispatchers.

The initial 911 caller hands the phone to a second man who told dispatchers he was in the house at the time of the shooting.

"I was laying in the living room on the couch when I heard two loud pops. I called out to who was supposed to be here and they didn't answer," the caller stated. "I couldn't get in the door and as I was looking at the door, there was blood just running out."

Teresa Pruitt, Jennifer Craig's sister, said the shooting occurred in their mother's home where Kameron was living at the time. Pruitt said Jennifer was visiting them for a counseling session prior to the shooting.

According to Captain Rowell, spokesperson for the Pender County Sheriff's Office, a representative with the Department of Social Services attended that session and later called 911 to request a check welfare at the home due to something that was said during the session. Rowell was unsure what was brought up that warranted the check welfare call.

A report from the Pender County Sheriff's Office indicates a deputy responded to the home just before 7 p.m. to investigate the call.

"The deputy spoke with all parties and it appeared as though everything was okay," Rowell said. "The deputy did everything lawfully possible at the time he spoke with members at the residence."

Pruitt said Kameron's organs were donated to seven recipients who needed them.

