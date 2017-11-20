Argument in Columbus County ends with baseball bat attack

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office said an argument between two people in Chadbourn escalated to a baseball bat attack.

The assault reportedly happened in the 3100 block of Old Stake Road around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The 23-year-old victim told deputies that he was arguing with the suspect at the home when the suspect pulled out a baseball bat and hit him four times with it.

Sheriff's office officials said the victim sustained minor injuries during the assault.

The suspect left before deputies could arrive, officials said. No arrests have been made yet.

