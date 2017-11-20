More than $6.3K worth of hunting items stolen from storage building

Among the items stolen were two compound bows valued at more than $1,000 each, according to the incident report. (Source: WECT)

More than $6,300 worth of hunting equipment and other items were stolen from a storage building in Columbus County over the weekend.

An unknown suspect broke into the locked storage facility, located in the 800 block of Mollie Iron Hill Road in Clarendon, sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. The 47-year-old victim reported the incident just before 11 a.m. Saturday.

Among the items stolen were two compound bows valued at more than $1,000 each, according to the incident report.

A full list of the item stolen:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

