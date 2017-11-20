Whiteville woman taken to hospital after being shot in leg

A Whiteville woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot in the leg by two intruders Sunday night.

According to officials with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred in the 100 block of Stanley Circle Extension around 9:45 p.m.

The 56-year-old victim told deputies that she went to her front door to let a friend in and two other men followed in behind.

One of the men pulled out a gun and ordered the friend to the ground and eventually shot the victim in her leg.

The men fled the scene but did not take their car with them. Deputies had the vehicle towed from the home's driveway.

No items were reportedly stolen during the incident.

The victim was taken to Columbus Regional for treatment. Her current condition is not known.

The investigation is on-going.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.