New interchange at NC 87 & US 701 in Bladen County set to open

A new interchange at NC 87 and US 701 in Bladen County is set to open this week, according to NCDOT officials.

The $13.2 million project near Elizabethtown replaces a traffic signal with an overpass and ramps that improve safety and traffic flow. A portion of the new interchange recently opened, but contract crews plan to fully open it either by Tuesday, Nov. 21, or Wednesday, Nov. 22.

While the new roadway will have temporary lane markings, the contractor will add permanent striping after Thanksgiving and wrap up the project before Christmas.

Drivers should watch for flaggers during the opening and proceed cautiously.

A realigned N.C. 242 that intersects U.S. 701 near the new interchange is now in use.

