Drug agents swarm streets in Bladen County

Over the past three years, Bladen County has seen an explosion of prescription pain pill abuse. (Source: WECT)

During Operation Friday Night Lights, collectively about two dozen officers were on the prowl in Bladen County just working narcotics. (Source: WECT)

Bladen County's new jail is now accepting inmates and Sheriff McVicker wants to make it clear that if you try to sell dope in his county, you will get to see the inside for yourself.

Over the past three years, the county has seen an explosion of prescription pain pill abuse. In many cases, a pill problem erodes into a heroin epidemic. While heroin has yet to become pervasive in Bladen County, the sheriff's office isn't betting on it staying at bay. Instead, they've begun a series of multi-agency street sweeps.

In the three years he's been in office, McVicker has seen several narcotic trends emerge.

More children are stealing from their parents, using pawn money to pay for pills.

Others are "doctor shopping," hustling prescriptions to different offices and reselling the stash.

It's also common to see pill theft from the elderly and an increase in break-ins where thieves pass by guns and money to head right to the medicine cabinet.

Seeing the warning signs, McVicker added another drug agent but resources have still been stretched trying to cover the entire county.

Acknowledging this, the narcotics team reached out to outside agencies like Columbus County Sheriff's Office, ALE and SBI to share resources in larger scale operations to target drugs and illegal alcohol sales.

During Operation Friday Night Lights, collectively about two dozen officers were on the prowl in Bladen County just working narcotics.

"Those people will go to the place of least resistance and that's not in Bladen County," McVicker warned. "I'm going to support my people in trying to control the drug problem."

In just a few hours riding along with drug agent Richard Allen, officers pulled pills, cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a stolen weapon off the streets.

"We're very aggressive and I don't apologize for that," McVicker said.

While this type of "wolf packing" is effective for getting user-level volumes off the street quickly, it is unable to tackle the root of the issue.

That's why county commissions, school officials, church members, community organizations and the sheriff's office have been meeting to discuss ways to offer access to treatment and crisis resources.

"We need to talk about the physicians and the pharmacists and so forth. Everybody has got a hand in this," McVicker said. "We all know what the problems are, we know where they arise from and we need to address it. We need to address the problem no matter who it hurts or forget about it. Let it go."

With the success of Operation Friday Night Lights, drug agents have one message for anyone trying to make a profit off of pills: "It's not a one-time thing and we're not gonna let you know when we're coming either," Allen warned.

The sheriff is asking all county residents, especially parents, to report any suspicious activity and robberies that could be drug-related. Some big drug seizures have come out of an anonymous phone call to the sheriff's office.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.