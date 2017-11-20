TRAFFIC UPDATE: Lanes open at Third St. intersection near Greenfield Lake

A section of Burnett Boulevard has been closed since April for the roadwork. (Source: WECT)

After being closed for much of the year, several lanes have opened up at the heavily traveled Third Street-Burnett Blvd.-South Front St.-Carolina Beach Road intersection.

City officials tweeted Monday morning that northbound Carolina Beach Road traffic is open to Third Street, and that Burnett Blvd. is open.

Officials due warn that some lane closures remain, and that motorists should use caution due to the new traffic pattern.

Northbound Beach Rd. is OPEN to 3rd St. at Greenfield Lake. Burnett Blvd. is OPEN, but some Lane Closures remain. New Traffic Pattern. Use Caution. — WilmingtonNC Traffic (@WilmNCtraffic) November 20, 2017

The project started in early April so crews could replace the aging culvert with a new, larger culvert that will allow better drainage of excess water from Greenfield Lake.

Replacing the culvert required the complete closure of Third Street at the heavily-traveled intersection with Burnett Boulevard, South Front Street, and Carolina Beach Road so crews could dig a massive hole, 50 feet wide, 10 feet deep, and 150 feet long.

