Seahawks' season ends in NCAA second round

UNCW saw its 2017 men's soccer season come to a close on Sunday night as the Seahawks dropped a 2-1 decision to No. 7 North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Division I Championship at WakeMed Soccer Park.



The Seahawks' season ends with a 12-8-0 record while the Tar Heels, the No. 3 national seed in the tournament, stand at 15-3-1 after winning their NCAA opener.



After a scoreless first half, North Carolina struck twice in a four-minute span to take a 2-0 lead. Redshirt sophomore forward Jelani Pieters opened the scoring just over seven minutes into the second half with his eighth goal of the season before sophomore midfielder Mauricio Pineda added his third marker of the campaign with 34:05 left.



Redshirt senior forward Julio Moncada trimmed the deficit to 2-1 with 16:50 left when he converted a pass from junior midfielder David Lozano for his seventh goal of the season, but the Seahawks were unable to get any closer.



Redshirt junior goalkeeper Ryan Cretens made five saves for UNCW, which was outshot by a 12-9 margin. Redshirt junior James Pyle recorded four saves for the Tar Heels, who advance to face SMU in the third round on Saturday.



Notes of Interest: The Seahawks are now 2-3-1 all-time in the NCAA Tournament … North Carolina entered the game as the second-highest scoring team in NCAA Division I … Moncada closed out his career by scoring a goal in four consecutive games … UNC avenged a 1-0 loss to the Seahawks on Sept. 1 in Wilmington … The Seahawks played in 14 games decided by a goal this season, posting an 8-6-0 record in those contests.