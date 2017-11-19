Two Bladen County men killed in SC crash

Two Bladen County residents were killed in a Friday night accident in North Myrtle Beach, according to a Facebook post from NMB Fire Rescue.

The crash happened just after 11:00 p.m. near the Cherry Grove exit on North Highway 17.

A single vehicle had crashed off the roadway into the woods and was flipped onto its passenger side. Upon arrival, emergency crews found two people who had been ejected and another person partially pinned under the vehicle.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victims as Bradley Sessoms, 44, and Michael Landreth, 30, both from Bladen County.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The other person was freed from under the vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department continues to investigate.

Copyright 2017 WECT, All Rights Reserved