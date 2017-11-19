Family and friends honor life of car crash victim

Family and friends of Tyler Holding honored his life Sunday at Silver Lake Baptist Church where they held a memorial. Holding died in a car accident almost a week ago.

The State highway patrol said Tyler was driving south on Blue Clay Road in Castle Hayne when his car veered off the road hitting a sign and a tree.



Another car crashed as well, hitting two utility poles. That driver was released from the hospital.



Officers said both cars were speeding, but haven't said if any charges will be filed.



Tyler's wife, Kristi, said she honored his wishes and had him cremated. She said the packed parking lot at his service showed the impact he had on every he met.



“He was a crazy fun amazing guy and everybody saw it no matter who they were,” she said.



Kristi she did visit the scene of the crash, and found a letter she had written Tyler that he had on his dashboard. She said the letter was fully intact.

