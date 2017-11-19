UPDATE: Jacksonville man shot to death in downtown Wilmington

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after a Jacksonville man was shot to death in downtown Wilmington early Sunday morning.

According to Jennifer Dandron, a spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the scene at 200 N. Front Street around 6:15 a.m. and found the 27-year-old victim, Edwin Estrada, a lance corporal in the Marine Corps, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officer John Kmetz said the victim died from a "possible breaking and entering shooting." However, Kmetz said that information is not confirmed yet.

People walking around downtown said they were shocked by the news.

“My daughter and I were talking and I said I bet they found a body. To be honest, I did think it was maybe they found something when they were tearing down the garage and found some old bones or something. That was my first reaction, so to find out that it’s an actual murder that’s disturbing," Helen Coleman said.

“Wilmington, for the most part, is a pretty peaceful city and I’ve traveled around a lot in the united states and when there’s a murder downtown that’s a serious thing that affects the local nightlife and businesses and we like to feel safe when we’re downtown," Joseph Semon said.

If anyone has any information about this incident, use Text-a-Tip or call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.

