Seahawks Hold Off Camels At Trask

Guards Jordon Talley and Jaylen Fornes anchored four players in double figures with 18 points apiece to fuel UNCW past stubborn Campbell, 88-84, in the 103rd men's basketball meeting between the two eastern North Carolina rivals on Saturday at Trask Coliseum.



The Seahawks improved to 2-1 with the victory and won their ninth straight over the Camels at Trask Coliseum. Campbell stands 1-2 heading into three games in the upcoming Creek Classic in Buies Creek, N.C.

UNCW led by three points at halftime, 37-34, and trailed by seven points with 10 minutes remaining before rallying down the stretch to improve to 24-2 lifetime against CU at Trask Coliseum.



"It was a game of runs," said C.B. McGrath, UNCW's first-year head coach. "We had 10 turnovers at halftime and they slowed us down in the first half. We got lulled to sleep, they made some three's, and all of sudden they were leading the game.



"I told our guys to stick with what we do and run our stuff. It's about getting stops at one end and getting shots on the other. I was proud of how we responded to adversity. I was proud of everybody. Obviously, there are some things we can learn from."



Talley finished with his second straight double-double on 18 points and 14 assists. Fornes poured in 18 points and had four steals. Redshirt sophomore guard Ty Taylor celebrated his birthday by scoring 17 points and grabbing nine boards. Junior forward Devontae Cacok posted his third consecutive double-double with 16 points and 17 rebounds.



For the Camels, sophomore guard Marcus Burk exploded for a career-best 33 points on 12-of-17 shooting, including 8-of-13 from deep. Junior guard Chris Clemmons, the nation's leading scorer at 33.0 ppg, battled through a couple injuries and closed with 17 points on just 5-of-16 from the floor.



UNCW forged out to a 37-34 edge at the break and was still on top, 50-48, when junior guard JaQuel Richmond, making his first appearance of the season, sank both ends of a one-and-one with 13:31 on the clock.



But Campbell stormed back to grab a 59-52 advantage behind several players and a jumper on the left wing by Damontez Oliver at 10:46 gave the Camels their largest lead of the contest, 59-52.



The Seahawks answered to regain control as Talley and Fornes stepped up and UNCW took the lead for good with 5:32 left on a driving layup by Fornes. The lead ballooned back to as many as 10 points, 83-73, before the Seahawks survived a late rally by the Camels to send 4,415 fans home happy.



UNCW built an early lead in the contest behind Cacok, who had 10 points and nine rebounds in the opening half. A hook shot in the paint by the Riverdale, Ga., product staked the Seahawks to a 19-10 advantage just eight minutes into the contest.



Campbell still trailed, 21-12, when then Camels pieced together an 11-0 run for their first lead of the game. A trifecta by Andrew Eudy with 9:10 left in the first half pushed the Camels on top, 23-21.



However, Cacok evened the score with a bucket in the paint at 8:07 and the Seahawks later took a three-point lead into intermission after holding the Camels to 35.5 percent shooting in the opening frame.



The Seahawks next compete in the Savannah Invitational. UNCW meets Loyola Chicago on Friday, Nov. 24, at 5:30 p.m., before concluding the trip with a 7:30 p.m. tilt against Valparaiso on Saturday at the Savannah Civic Center.



GAME NOTES: The Seahawks committed 20 turnovers and Campbell scored 31 points off the miscues…Forward Marcus Bryan was the lone Seahawk who failed to reach double figures in scoring, but the Raleigh, N.C., senior pulled down 10 rebounds…UNCW drained 5-of-8 three-pointers in the second half...The Seahawks had 16 second chance points…UNCW had 21 assists on 31 baskets…The Seahawks built a dominating 44-23 bulge on the glass…Devontae Cacok had three dunks in the contest to raise his career-record total to 101 over three seasons.