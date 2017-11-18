Wilmington Riverwalk ribbon cutting draws community and leaders

The Wilmington Riverwalk by the Cape Fear River was declared completed with a ribbon cutting at Water St. and Market St. Saturday morning. (SOURCE: WECT)

After about 30 years and 33 million dollars, the Wilmington Riverwalk by the Cape Fear River was declared completed with a ribbon cutting at Water St. and Market St. Saturday morning.

Mayor Bill Saffo gave a short speech about the hard work that went into developing the Riverwalk. Construction started in the early 1980’s and was developed in sections, with the final project opening to the public Friday.

In total the Riverwalk is 1.75 miles along the Cape Fear River.

Resident Doug Terhune walks the Riverwalk up and down every single day.

"I moved here in ‘99 from Boston. I've been in the area for 18 years, and it's just great to see that this finally finished,” said Terhune. “There's always been a little piece missing but now we have every piece. And it really should welcome the people from both Brunswick County and New Hanover County.”

