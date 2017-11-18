Coastal Carolina Hands Seahawks 57-41 Loss

CONWAY, South Carolina – Senior guard Jas Adams scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed five rebounds as Coastal Carolina handed UNCW its first loss of the season with a 57-41 decision at HTC Center on Saturday afternoon.



The loss dropped the Seahawks' record to 2-1 on the season while Coastal Carolina improves to an identical 2-1 mark.



Adams, who fashioned her third consecutive double-digit scoring effort, shot 8-for-20 from the field, including a 4-of-10 showing from three-point range, while connecting on all five free throws.



Sophomore guard DJ Williams added 11 points with nine rebounds for the Chanticleers while junior guard Breelyn Blanding nearly recorded a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds.



Redshirt senior forward Jenny DeGraaf paced UNCW with 16 points and nine rebounds. The Springboro, Ohio, product made 6-of-12 shots from the floor, including a 4-for-6 effort from long range.



Key Moment: Adams scored 13 of her 25 points in the first half as Coastal Carolina jumped out to a 26-22 advantage at the intermission. The Chanticleers extended the lead to as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter and never trailed in the contest.



Up Next: UNCW begins a busy stretch of three games in five days with a road contest at North Carolina on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 2 p.m.