Coastal Carolina Hands Seahawks 57-41 Loss

Coastal Carolina Hands Seahawks 57-41 LossMore >>
Coastal Carolina Hands Seahawks 57-41 LossMore >>
Highlights and scores from NCHSAA High School football 2nd roundMore >>
Highlights and scores from NCHSAA High School football 2nd roundMore >>
Wendell Carter Jr. had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 1 Duke beat Southern 78-61 on Friday night.More >>
Wendell Carter Jr. had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 1 Duke beat Southern 78-61 on Friday night.More >>
Austin Nehls scored 24 points with five 3-pointers, Tyler Kohl added 20 points more and Central Connecticut State broke open a tight game after halftime to defeat East Carolina 79-68 on Friday night for its first win this season.More >>
Austin Nehls scored 24 points with five 3-pointers, Tyler Kohl added 20 points more and Central Connecticut State broke open a tight game after halftime to defeat East Carolina 79-68 on Friday night for its first win this season.More >>