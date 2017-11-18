NHCSO investigating armed robbery

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place Saturday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

According to NHC Sheriff Jerry Brewer, the incident took place shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday at the Speedway gas station at 6769 Gordon Road.

Two suspects entered the gas station and demanded that the clerks give them cash.

After stealing cash and cigarettes, the two suspects forced the two female clerks into the bathroom and fled on foot in an unknown direction.

One suspect is described as a a black male, 5' 8" - 5' 10", medium build, about 170-200 lbs. He was wearing a camo jacket, camo gloves, grey pants and white shoes. His face was covered by an unknown type of fabric and he was carrying a small black and stainless semi-automatic revolver.

The second suspect is described as a white male, 5' 6" - 5' 7", thin/medium build, 125-150 lbs. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a grey hooded sweatshirt that was drawn tight over his head and black shoes. His face was also covered by an unknown type of fabric and he was carrying a large revolver.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office at 910-798-4162 or submit a crime tip here.

