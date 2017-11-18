Robbery leads to chase through multiple counties

A Fresh Foods IGA clerk was assaulted and robbed by a man in Bladenboro Friday.

According to Bladen County Sheriff, James McVicker, the male suspect went into the grocery store around 11 a.m. Friday. He assaulted the clerk and left the grocery store with a cash box from the store.

The suspect then got into a small gray car and fled the scene.

Bladen County 911, the Bladenboro Police Department and surrounding law enforcement agencies were notified of the incident.

Bladenboro Police Chief, Chris Hunt saw the suspect vehicle on NC highway 211 and tried to stop the car.

The suspect kept driving and Chief Hunt chased the suspects into Robeson County.

Once the suspect vehicle finally stopped near Antioch Grocery off Old Whiteville Road, the passenger got out and fled on foot.

At that time, Chief Hunt was able to arrest the driver of the car.

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office and the Lumberton Police Department were called to help locate the suspect who fled from the car.

K9's and a helicopter were also called in to help with the search.

At least one school in the area was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Around 4:30 p.m., the second suspect was arrested without incident about half a mile from Antioch Grocery.

The cash box and all but $20 have been recovered.

The two suspects, Jordan Swett, 20 of Rowland, NC and Leroy Hardin, 19 of Lumberton, NC are both in the Bladen County Detention Center with secure bonds of $502,000 and $500,000 respectively.

“Chief Hunt did an excellent job of pursing and apprehending the suspects in this case. Again the apprehension of the suspects in this case shows that close working relationships between law enforcement agencies can be beneficial for the safety of the citizens of our community and beyond” said Sheriff McVicker of the arrest of the suspects in this case.

Bladenboro Police Department was assisted by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the Lumberton Police Department and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.