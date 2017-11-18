Officials investigate plane crash in Bladenboro

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating a small plane crash that happened in Bladenboro around 11:20 Saturday morning.

According to Bladen County Emergency Director, Bradley Kinlaw, a single-engine 1969 Piper Cherokee 140, crashed landed in the woods in Bladenboro.

Sheriff Jim McVicker said the plane crashed into the pine trees off of highway 131 near the Hardee's in Bladenboro.

An officer with the Bladenboro Police Department said the plane was being operated by Robert Hester and his son, Eddie Hester. Both were able to escape the crash with no injuries.

Robert and Eddie said they had a normal takeoff. They had only been in the air for about five minutes and were coming down for landing when Eddie said the plane started losing power.

"The motor just started bogging and I had no power," Robert said.

The two said the plane skidded when it crashed into the woods, but the two didn't sustain any visible injuries.

"Very lucky, the Lord was looking out for me," said Robert. "It was about the best feeling I've ever had in my life that I was still alive - me and my son."

Robert said he had plans to fly his second plane later Saturday. Eddie also isn't deterred by the crash. "The Lord is just looking out for us, but I mean I still plan on flying, just sort of a freak accident."

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.