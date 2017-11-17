Severe weather the biggest hurdle in maintaining a corn maze

The corn maze boasts an impressive 13 acres combined, composed of a small, two-acre maze and a larger, 11-acre maze. (SOURCE: WECT)

The Galloway family works full-time as farmers, caring for their crops and livestock. But every fall, they find time to open a corn maze for the public.

“We supplement our farming income with this activity that we do here for 12 weeks every year,” Alma Galloway said. “We’ve taken two of North Carolina’s biggest industries -- agriculture and tourism -- and you’ve combined them together. We’re doing what is called agritourism.”

The corn maze boasts an impressive 13 acres combined, composed of a small, two-acre maze and a larger, 11-acre maze. The crops for the mazes are actually sorghum plants, which Galloway said is more resistant to drought.

According to the Galloways, their corn maze is the largest in eastern North Carolina.

“The weather is not our friend, and it totally does dictate our every move,” Alma said about the challenges of keeping up a corn maze.

Rain, drought, wind, and hail are the primary weather insults to their corn maze.

Fall 2015 and 2016 proved to be the toughest weather years for their maze.

“We were devastated by hurricanes two years in a row," Galloway said. "Completely leveled our maze, forced us to close for two seasons.”

This year’s corn maze had a rough start. Rain in September forced the Galloways to delay planting and cutting, which pushed the opening back to October.

Once it opened, people showed up like never before.

“We had three very successful weekends,” Galloway said.

However, a storm in October created yet another hurdle.

“The storm just came out of nowhere," Galloway said. "Just a lot of wind one night, 60-mile-an-hour winds, and some hail.”

The October storm flattened their maze, but the Galloways were resilient, yielding machetes the next day and clearing close to five miles of trails in the corn maze.

“We reconstructed the maze, so it is all still there. We’ve been open ever since then,” Galloway said.

Maze Craze will be open through Saturday.

