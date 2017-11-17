Use your smartphone to help make Thanksgiving easy

Whether it's something as simple as taking and sharing photos of your Thanksgiving feast or finding out when your relatives are scheduled to arrive at the local airport, smartphones can help with your holiday plans.

Roger Monk with Verizon stopped by the WECT studio to talk about some cool ways to ramp up your dinner on Friday's First at Four.

Monk discussed, among other things, the Big Oven app, which allows you to create your own recipes or easily import the ones you find on any website.

Big Oven can also help you tackle one of Thanksgiving's biggest problems -- leftovers. Enter up to three ingredients -- mashed potatoes, dressing and green beans, for instance -- and the app will curate a brand new dish so none of those trimmings will go to waste.

