Tyler Jackson named manager of Wilmington Sharks

The Wilmington Sharks baseball team has named Tyler Jackson the team’s manager for the 2018 season.

Jackson replaces Scott Wingo, who managed the Sharks for three seasons before taking a position at Jacksonville University.

Jackson, who played at the College of Charleston, has spent the past two seasons as the hitting coach for North Greenville University.

He takes over a Wilmington club that has made the Petit Cup playoffs in each of the past three seasons under Wingo. The Sharks played in the Petit Cup finals last year.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.