DEQ investigating another Chemours leak

One day after the NC Department of Environmental Quality moved to revoke the Chemours Company's wastewater discharge permit, DEQ announced it is investigating if an emissions leak at Chemours' Fayetteville Works site constituted a violation of the company's air permit.

Thursday's action by DEQ was prompted by an October chemical spill at Chemours that the company failed to report.

Friday's news release from DEQ said Chemours officials reported Wednesday morning that a leak occurred at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday in the company's vinyl ether manufacturing area. Based on information provided by Chemours, 55 pounds of hexafluoropropylene oxide (HFPO) and 70 pounds of HFPO dimer acid fluoride were released.

The leak lasted about 13 hours and came from a condensation tower on Chemours' property.

DEQ said it is continuing to monitor air quality emissions as part of its investigation.

DEQ has suspended Chemours’ wastewater discharge permit effective Nov. 30 for the previously unreported Oct. 6 spill. The company is still required by the state to divert wastewater containing GenX and transport it out of state for disposal.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.