NCHSAA high school football second round playoffs scoreboard

4A
South View 20,  Hoggard 63 F

3AA
Dudley 21, New Hanover 38 F

2AA
West Stokes 14, East Duplin 49 F

2A
Wallace-Rose Hill 56, Beddingfield 0 F
Greene Central 28, East Bladen 68 F
Whiteville 14, Mountain Heritage 52 F 
Lincolnton 14, South Columbus 47 F

