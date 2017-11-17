NCHSAA high school football second round playoffs scoreboard

4A
South View 20, Hoggard 63 F
3AA
Dudley 21, New Hanover 38 F
2AA
West Stokes 14, East Duplin 49 F
2A
Wallace-Rose Hill 56, Beddingfield 0 F
Greene Central 28, East Bladen 68 F
Whiteville 14, Mountain Heritage 52 F
Lincolnton 14, South Columbus 47 F
