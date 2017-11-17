5-year-old's death in Pender Co. investigated as homicide - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

5-year-old's death in Pender Co. investigated as homicide

PENDER COUNTY, NC

Pender County authorities said Friday that a 5-year-old child died this week after possibly being assaulted.

According to a news release from the Pender County Sheriff's Office, medical staff at Pender Memorial Hospital contact the sheriff's office at 6 a.m. on Monday regarding a female child in the emergency room. She was in critical condition with injuries consistent with an assault.

She died as a result of those injuries on Wednesday.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. No other information was released.

