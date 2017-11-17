Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Columbus County

A pedestrian was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center after being hit by a vehicle in Columbus County Friday.

According to Trooper Richardson with the State Highway Patrol, Michael Bobb Jr., 55, darted into traffic trying to cross NC 701 near Golf Course Road outside of Whiteville around noon.

A Dodge Ram 2500 traveling in a northbound lane driven by Ashley Cartrette, 38, hit Bobb, who was taken to NHRMC.

Richardson did not know the full extent of Bobb's injuries.

Since Bobb was found to be at fault, Richardson said he doesn't expect any charges to be filed.

