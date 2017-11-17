UPDATE: Son, mother dead in apparent Pender County murder suicide

Pictured is the home in Pender County where authorities said a mother shot her son and herself. (Source: WECT)

A Pender County mother and her teenage son were both found shot inside their home off Lake Road in Willard Thursday night.

The mother, Jennifer Craig, died on scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, but 14-year-old Kameron Craig died Saturday afternoon at the hospital as a result of a gunshot wound to the head.

The sheriff's office classifies this incident as a murder suicide.

Someone called 911 just before midnight Thursday to report a possible shooting in the area.

WECT's Alex Guarino spoke with Teresa Pruitt, Craig's sister, by phone Friday night.

Pruitt and her family were in Chapel Hill Friday and said they didn't expect Kameron to survive. They were making arrangements to donate his organs.

Pruitt said her sister had mental health problems. She also said she had not been on her medications since losing her insurance two months ago.

The shooting happened in her mother's home where her nephew was living at the time.

She said her sister was visiting them for a counseling session before the shooting.

Pruitt wants people to know that her sister loved her son and that she was a good person struggling with her mental health.

Pender authorities said they believe it's an isolated incident and that there is no cause for concern for other members of the community.

No other details have been released.

