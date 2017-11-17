INVESTIGATION: Pender Co. teen shot, mother found dead

Pictured is the home in Pender County where authorities said a mother shot her son and herself. (Source: WECT)

A Pender County mother is dead and her teenage son is in the hospital after they were both found shot inside their home Thursday night.

According to officials, deputies with the Pender County Sheriff's Office responded to a home off Lake Road in Willard just before midnight after receiving a 911 call about a possible shooting.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they found two people had been shot. A 14-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the head and was rushed to Pender Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The teen's mother, Jennifer Craig, was found dead inside the home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

WECT's Alex Guarino spoke with Teresa Pruitt, Craig's sister, by phone Friday night.

Pruitt and her family were in Chapel Hill, where she said the 14-year-old boy is in critical condition. They do not expect him to survive, and are making arrangements to donate his organs.

Pruitt said her sister had mental health problems. She also said Craig had not been on her medications since losing her insurance two months ago.

The incident happened in her mother's home where her nephew was living at the time.

She said her sister was visiting them for a counseling session before the shooting.

Pruitt wants people to know that her sister loved her son and that she was a good person struggling with her mental health.

Pender authorities said they believe it's an isolated incident and that there is no cause for concern for other members of the community.

No other details have been released.

