First at Four recipe: Roasted heirloom vegetables with NC country ham gastrique

Roasted Heirloom Vegetables with NC Country Ham Gastrique. (Source: WECT)
Chef Bud Taylor from The Bistro at Topsail shared a delicious recipe you can serve as a side during your Thanksgiving dinner.
Roasted Heirloom Vegetables with NC Country Ham Gastrique
Roasted Vegetables:
1 bunch Baby Heirloom Carrots (trimmed and scrubbed)
2 cups Butternut or Acorn Squash (peeled & diced into ½ inch pieces)
1 Cup Brussels Sprouts (trimmed and quartered)
1 Large Covington Sweet Potato (peeled & diced into ½ inch pieces)
4 Sprigs fresh Thyme (leaves removed)
1 Sprig Fresh Rosemary (leaves removed)
EVOO
Salt & Pepper
North Carolina Country Ham Gastrique:
4 oz. Diced Country Ham with fat attached (do not substitute other types of ham)
1 cup Apple Cider Vinegar
½ Cup Brown Sugar
½ Stick of unsalted butter
Salt & Pepper
Cooking Instructions:
- Toss all vegetables in a mixing bowl with 2T EVOO to coat.
- Add fresh herbs and season with salt and pepper.
- Turn out onto baking sheet, cover with foil and place into 350 degree oven for 15 minutes.
- Uncover and check for doneness by sticking with a fork, vegetables should be fork tender when finished.
- Return to oven for 5-10 minutes until vegetables are slightly caramelized and fork tender.
- Remove from oven.
- While vegetables are baking, place a large skillet over high heat, once warm add 1T butter to pan along with the country ham.
- Brown Country ham, stirring frequently until fat is rendered and brown bits form on bottom of pan.
- Deglaze pan with Apple Cider Vinegar, stir to get all bits from bottom of pan.
- Add Brown sugar and half of butter.
- Reduce over medium heat until liquid becomes slightly syrupy and coats back of a spoon.
- Remove form heat and stir in remainder of butter.
- Toss vegetables with gastrique to taste and serve while warm.
