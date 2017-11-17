First at Four recipe: Roasted heirloom vegetables with NC country ham gastrique

Money saving ideas to bet on.

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

Chef Bud Taylor from The Bistro at Topsail shared a delicious recipe you can serve as a side during your Thanksgiving dinner.

Roasted Heirloom Vegetables with NC Country Ham Gastrique

Roasted Vegetables:

1 bunch Baby Heirloom Carrots (trimmed and scrubbed)

2 cups Butternut or Acorn Squash (peeled & diced into ½ inch pieces)

1 Cup Brussels Sprouts (trimmed and quartered)

1 Large Covington Sweet Potato (peeled & diced into ½ inch pieces)

4 Sprigs fresh Thyme (leaves removed)

1 Sprig Fresh Rosemary (leaves removed)

EVOO

Salt & Pepper

North Carolina Country Ham Gastrique:

4 oz. Diced Country Ham with fat attached (do not substitute other types of ham)

1 cup Apple Cider Vinegar

½ Cup Brown Sugar

½ Stick of unsalted butter

Salt & Pepper

Cooking Instructions:

Toss all vegetables in a mixing bowl with 2T EVOO to coat.

Add fresh herbs and season with salt and pepper.

Turn out onto baking sheet, cover with foil and place into 350 degree oven for 15 minutes.

Uncover and check for doneness by sticking with a fork, vegetables should be fork tender when finished.

Return to oven for 5-10 minutes until vegetables are slightly caramelized and fork tender.

Remove from oven.

While vegetables are baking, place a large skillet over high heat, once warm add 1T butter to pan along with the country ham.

Brown Country ham, stirring frequently until fat is rendered and brown bits form on bottom of pan.

Deglaze pan with Apple Cider Vinegar, stir to get all bits from bottom of pan.

Add Brown sugar and half of butter.

Reduce over medium heat until liquid becomes slightly syrupy and coats back of a spoon.

Remove form heat and stir in remainder of butter.

Toss vegetables with gastrique to taste and serve while warm.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.