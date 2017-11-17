First at Four recipe: Roasted heirloom vegetables with NC countr - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First at Four recipe: Roasted heirloom vegetables with NC country ham gastrique

SURF CITY, NC (WECT) -

Chef Bud Taylor from The Bistro at Topsail shared a delicious recipe you can serve as a side during your Thanksgiving dinner.

Roasted Heirloom Vegetables with NC Country Ham Gastrique

Roasted Vegetables:

1 bunch Baby Heirloom Carrots (trimmed and scrubbed)

2 cups Butternut or Acorn Squash (peeled & diced into ½ inch pieces)

1 Cup Brussels Sprouts (trimmed and quartered)

1 Large Covington Sweet Potato (peeled & diced into ½ inch pieces)

4 Sprigs fresh Thyme (leaves removed)

1 Sprig Fresh Rosemary (leaves removed)

EVOO

Salt & Pepper

North Carolina Country Ham Gastrique:

4 oz. Diced Country Ham with fat attached (do not substitute other types of ham)

1 cup Apple Cider Vinegar

½ Cup Brown Sugar

½ Stick of unsalted butter

Salt & Pepper

Cooking Instructions:

  • Toss all vegetables in a mixing bowl with 2T EVOO to coat.
  • Add fresh herbs and season with salt and pepper.
  • Turn out onto baking sheet, cover with foil and place into 350 degree oven for 15 minutes.
  • Uncover and check for doneness by sticking with a fork, vegetables should be fork tender when finished.
  • Return to oven for 5-10 minutes until vegetables are slightly caramelized and fork tender.
  • Remove from oven.
  • While vegetables are baking, place a large skillet over high heat, once warm add 1T butter to pan along with the country ham.
  • Brown Country ham, stirring frequently until fat is rendered and brown bits form on bottom of pan.
  • Deglaze pan with Apple Cider Vinegar, stir to get all bits from bottom of pan.
  • Add Brown sugar and half of butter.
  • Reduce over medium heat until liquid becomes slightly syrupy and coats back of a spoon.
  • Remove form heat and stir in remainder of butter.
  • Toss vegetables with gastrique to taste and serve while warm.

