Pender County residents can pay their water bills online starting Dec. 1

Pender County residents will be able to pay their water bills online starting next month.

According to a news release from Pender County Utilities, customers will now have the option of paying their water bills online with a debit or credit card, beginning Dec. 1.

“Offering online payments enhances the high level of customer service we provide,” said Randell Woodruff, county manager.

Bill payment instructions will be available on the county website Dec. 1.

“To begin, customers should go to the county website,” said Bryan McCabe, Pender County Utilities interim director. “Scroll down under the ‘I want to..’ information block and click on View/Pay My Utilities Bill Online. Simply follow the step-by-step instructions.”

Customers utilizing the online bill pay option will be required to enter their account number and customer ID.

“Our customer service representatives will be available during regular business hours to answer any questions regarding the new online bill pay service,” added McCabe.

The customer service representative telephone number is 910-259-1570.

