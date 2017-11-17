Area school buses re-inspected after fires in the western part of NC

One of two bus fires in Charlotte in the last month. (Source: Ron Lee/WBTV)

Several school districts in southeastern North Carolina are re-inspecting buses after concerns were raised about recent bus fires in the western portion of North Carolina.

The re-inspection request comes from the state Department of Public Instruction after the fire incidents in the Charlotte area.

The memo went out to every school district in the state Friday morning, stating that buses built between 1998-2003 with a "Caterpillar engine" should be inspected again or repaired. In the past month, two similar buses in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System caught fire.

Representatives from Columbus County Schools and Brunswick County Schools indicated they have buses matching this description. It is not clear at this point how many buses are involved in each of those fleets, but the Columbus County spokesperson noted the inspection showed needed repairs were already made. In Bladen County, a spokesperson says there were a few buses involved, but all repairs had been made years ago based on previous guidance. A Pender County Schools spokesperson says they also have some of the buses, but already perform regular monthly inspections on them.

Messages to New Hanover County and Whiteville City Schools were not immediately returned.

