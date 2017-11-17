H2GO board race results official after vote canvas

Six candidates ran in the election: three in favor of the utility’s proposed $30 million reverse osmosis plant and three against it. (Source: WECT)

Brunswick County Board of Elections officials finalized results for all municipal races on Friday, including the hotly-contested race for three seats on the H2GO Board of Commissioners.

Official results have two candidates for the plant and one against it as the top three vote-getters. Ultimately 19 votes separated the lone anti-plant candidate, Bill Beer in the top three from fourth-place finisher Carl Antos, who ran in favor of the plant.

Elections officials determined that out of 33 provisional ballots they were able to accept 20, plus five absentee ballots.

Since the results remained the same, those against the plant will hold a majority on the board. Beer ran on a platform opposing the reverse osmosis plant and said he will deliver on that platform.

Rodney McCoy was the second place finisher, and said that he hoped Antos would join him on the board, especially because two pro-reverse osmosis candidates won the most votes.

"Actually I feel we have a mandate. Of the voting the majority of people voted for clean safe water. So I feel that we have a mandate to go forward and that's what I'm going to do," McCoy said.

Last week board member Jeff Gerken discussed killing the project, and said he would work to get money back that had already been spent. McCoy said that would be undoing years of work.

"That to me would be totally irresponsible and money thrown down the drain. Clean water is too important to stop a project like this. I hope it continues on so we can have safe clean water for everyone in the area," he said.

Elections officials recounted results for three other county races on Wednesday. None of those results changed after Friday's canvas. Board of Elections Director Sara Knotts said that eligible candidates can still request a recount.

