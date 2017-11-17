WPD seeks identity of suspect in sexual assault

Detectives with the Wilmington Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault earlier this month.

The alleged incident reportedly happened on the weekend of Nov. 4. No other details have been released.

If you have any information, contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708."

