Downtown Hilton getting new brand in $8.5 million renovation

The Hilton on the waterfront in downtown Wilmington is getting a new brand.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. committed to a 10-year franchise agreement to rebrand the Hilton as the Hotel Ballast Wilmington, which is considered an upscale hotel with southern hospitality in the Hilton portfolio. The conversion to the new brand is set to happen before the end of March 2018.

Renovations will include hardwood floors, elevated bedding and marble bathrooms. The public area will include a library, art gallery and a new restaurant, Board and Barrel Coastal Kitchen. There will also be a gourmet-to-go cafe called Buffalo Bayou.

The new amenities may end up costing you more for a stay though. In a quote related to the news release on the rebranding, Chief Executive Officer Drew Sims said, "We believe this will result in an opportunity for higher rates, leading to more profits for our shareholders."

The hotel site has been open since 1970 and was the first hotel along Water Street.

