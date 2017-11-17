UNCW responds to reported abduction attempt of student near campus

Officials with the University of North Carolina at Wilmington are responding to community concerns after a man allegedly tried to abduct a student near campus Thursday morning.

According to officials with the Wilmington Police Department, the incident happened around 9 a.m. in the 500 block of Heide Drive. The student said she was walking down Heide Drive towards Wood Dale Drive when a Hispanic man in a truck drove up behind her, got out, and grabbed her by the shoulder.

The student said she kicked the man and was able to get away.

On Friday, UNCW issued the following statement regarding the incident:

UNCW would like to assuage any concerns about yesterday's alleged attempted abduction of a UNCW student near our campus. By the time University Police were notified of the alleged incident, hours after it was said to have occurred on Thursday morning, it was determined there was not an immediate or ongoing threat to campus safety, and therefore, according to federal regulations, a campus notification (of any type) was not required. However, as soon as the university was able to share the information University Police had secured via their investigation, in collaboration with WPD, a campus message was issued to make our students and employees aware of what had allegedly occurred. While text alert messages are reserved for immediate, ongoing threats (active shooters/attackers, tornadoes, evacuations, etc.) and are not otherwise required, we will continue to review, under our normal processes, whether text alerts should be issued if University Police are notified of an alleged incident and substantial social media or campus speculation develops, once information is verified. While we must remain cautious about not overutilizing the text alert communications tool so messages about immediate threats receive due attention, we always want to share appropriate safety warnings with our community as soon as possible. Thank you for your continued attention to your personal safety and to that of our community as a whole.

Police said the suspect is 30-to-35 years old and 5-foot-7 inches tall with a medium build, dark skin, and a mustache. He was wearing a sweatshirt and jeans and spoke limited English.

He was driving a newer model, dark gray Chevrolet two-door pickup truck.

If you have any information, contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708.”

