Wilmington National Cemetery looks for wreath sponsors

The Wilmington National Cemetery is looking for sponsorships and donations to place wreaths on all of the graves for the holidays.

The cemetery is working with Wreaths Across America to cover the more than 5,000 graves in the cemetery.

Each wreath costs $15 and can be given in honor of someone for an additional $2.

An official wreath laying ceremony will be held on December 16 at noon.

In 2016, Wreaths Across America and its national network of volunteers laid over 1.2 million memorial wreaths at nearly 1,200 locations in the United States and beyond.

