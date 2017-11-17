Yard sales November 18

New Hanover County

7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Independence Mall at 3500 Oleander Drive, Wilmington

The largest fundraiser for the Junior League of Wilmington.

Indoor mega yard sale offering new and gently used items including housewares, furniture, kids' items, books, sporting goods, electronics, clothes, and more at below bargain prices. It also boasts a "Unique Boutique" of new items, with tags, sold at a deep discount.

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Bentley Drive and Tipton Court, Wilmington

8 to 10 families selling house hold items, furniture, electronics, Christmas decorations, bar ware, catering and food service supplies, clothes, toys, books, collectibles. luggage, computer bags, and much more!!

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

710, 713, & 719 Ivey Circle, Wilmington.

Furniture, audio equip, yard stuff, vintage items, bar equipment, and more

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

205 Land Line Drive, Wilmington (Gorman Plantation)

Multi family. Household items, boy's and girl's clothing, toys, and more.

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

210 Normandy Drive, Wilmington

Full size metal bed frame, headboard, foot board new in packaging, tall one shelf book case, baby and child clothing, toys, household, craft, Christmas and decorator items, plus much more.

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

1920 Ann Street, Wilmington

Baby items, antiques, clothing, jewelry, pet items, household stuff, and books. A ton of stuff for everyone.

The proceeds from the garage sale will go toward our 501C3 start up costs for Wilmington Animal Centrix (WAC) a newly formed non-profit. We are a community outreach that works to support, and plug the gaps that occur between community members and rescue groups. By bridging these gaps we hope to reduce the number of household pets becoming homeless, and entering our county shelters. We will accomplish this goal by, working with animal focused individuals in our community and local animal non-profits to reduce the number of homeless pets, and keep pets in their current homes

7:30 a.m. - ?

2339 Shirley Road, Wilmington

Variety of household stuff: toys, tools, electronics, kitchen stuff, etc.

8 a.m. - 1 .p.m

1611 Castle Hayne Road, Wilmington (In God We Trust Church of Christ Ministries)

New and used men's, women's and children's clothing in various sizes to include coats, small household items and furniture, floor rugs and draperies, Christmas decor plus free donuts and coffee

8 a.m. - ? NO EARLY BIRDS!

245 Shannon Drive, Wilmington

Multi family, featuring house hold items and cloths.

Brunswick County

8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

2090 Whiteville Road NW, Ash

Women's and children's clothing from $2 - $10, new & worn, Ethan Allen bedroom suite, furniture, home decor, kitchen ware, and much more.

8 a.m. - ?

Cottages at Mariners Pointe, Southport

Multi family, S. Wax Myrtle and surrounding streets

Tiffany lamps, rocker, backpack, candles, household décor, music items, clothing, estate jewelry and more!

Pender County

8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

180 Hwy 210, Hampstead (Grace Evangelical Presbyterian Church, across from Food Lion)

Large sale with lots of various items. All sales benefit the Baby Pantry held at the church every third Wednesday.

7 a.m. - ?

124 Deerfield Drive, Hampstead

Selling LOT's of STUFF they don't want anymore! Troy Built self-propelled lawn mower, Ashley Furniture sectional w/chaise and over sized ottoman, all furniture is solid hardwood including King-size head/foot board w/frame, computer cabinet, Ducks Unlimited clock tower, white cottage style armoire, 2 antique kids desks, antique trunk (pre 1900's), sofa table, new in box glass vessel bowl w/drain, home décor, framed pictures, full set of dishes for 12 piece place setting, kitchen and household items, drapes, linens for queen and twin sized beds, fishing items, various camping supplies, cooler, coats, purses, men's, women's, boy's 8-10, and preteen girl clothing, board-games, toys, little girl horse toys, DVDs, books and other items.

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

100 Drake Road, Hampstead

Moving Sale - Rugs, furniture, lamps, pictures, bed & bath linens, toss pillows, candles, kitchenware, Fall & Christmas décor, wreaths, Women's clothes/shoes/pocketbooks, suitcases, books, riding lawn mower & much more!!!

44 Basden Road, Burgaw

There will be women's, children's and baby clothing, books, PS2 and Xbox 360 games, toys, housewares, cellphone accessories for the iPhone 4 and 5, home decor. Lots of new and gently used items.

