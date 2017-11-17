UNCW students 'Hacking' the internet of things for marine science, biotechnology

Students at UNCW will come together for a IOT hackathon. (Source:WECT)

About 40 graduate and undergraduate students at UNCW are gathering with industry mentors Friday for the UNCW Internet of Things 2017 Hackathon.

The hackathon kicks off at 4 p.m., with students working on their projects throughout the weekend until Sunday afternoon when they present their products,

“Technological advances coming out of UNCW’s 2017 Hackathon will help protect lives and property, secure energy independence, sustain ocean productivity and fisheries, maintain national security, and grow the workforce and ocean economy,” according to a press release.

Mentors include industry professionals from GE Hitachi, Live Oak, nCino, and UNCW. At least seven teams will tackle projects, like creating a web application that calculates analytical metrics of electric usage at the GE Hitachi Nuclear Site.

Technology developed from the hackathon will go toward helping faculty research in the field of marine science and biotechnology.

