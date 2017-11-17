Gun fired at Whiteville home while four children inside

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a gun was fired at a Whiteville home while five people, including four children, were inside. (Source: WECT)

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a gun was fired at a Whiteville home while five people, including four children, were inside.

According to Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, someone in a vehicle drove by a residence in the 3200 block of Pine Log Road and fired a gun toward the house just before 1 a.m. Friday.

A woman and four children, ranging in age from 7 to 13, were in the home at the time.

No one was injured in the shooting. An incident report states that the house suffered about $1,000 in damage and a refrigerator also was damaged.

