Chemours says state's move to revoke its permit 'unwarranted'

The Chemours Company has called the NC Department of Environmental Quality’s move to revoke the company’s wastewater permit “unwarranted.”

The state agency on Thursday announced that following an unreported spill from Chemours’ Fayetteville Works facility on Oct. 6, it was moving to revoke the company’s permit to discharge process wastewater. DEQ officials also said the state will suspend its permit to discharge process wastewater from its manufacturing area including the areas where GenX and other fluorinated compounds are produced.

A spokesperson for Chemours sent the following statement in an email Friday morning:

We believe the NC DEQ’s stated intention to suspend and revoke the process wastewater discharge permit for Fayetteville Works is unwarranted. The Company has worked in good faith to cooperate fully with all of DEQ’s requests, including capturing all wastewater they have previously requested that we capture. While we do not believe there is a legal basis on which to suspend or revoke the permit, we will accept the DWR’s invitation in its letter that we meet with them and look forward to discussing a path forward. We remain committed to operating this facility, which employs hundreds of North Carolina residents, in accordance with all applicable laws and in a manner that respects the environment and public health and safety.

DEQ had previously cited Chemours with violating the conditions of its wastewater discharge permit because of the company’s failure to report the spill. Chemours reported the spill after being questioned by state regulators about a spike in GenX concentrations.

The suspension will take effect Nov. 30, according to state officials.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.