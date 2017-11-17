Man charged with stabbing fellow inmate with homemade shank

An inmate in the Columbus County prison has been charged with stabbing a fellow inmate multiple times with a homemade shank on Nov. 11.

Joseph W. Artis, 46, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

According to officials with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, the incident was first reported around 11:20 p.m. at Columbus Correctional Institution located at 1201 Prison Camp Road in Whiteville.

Artis allegedly stabbed Robert K. White, 39, several times with the shank. It was originally reported by the sheriff's office that a broomstick was the weapon involved.

White was taken to the hospital for treatment for lacerations on his neck, face and the top of his head. He has since returned to the prison.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety website, Artis is serving a life sentence and has convictions for burglary and second-degree sexual offense. He also has committed 31 infractions in prison, including assault on staff with a weapon and 10 infractions for fighting.

White was sentenced in Buncombe County in 2008 to over 14 years in prison for attempted manslaughter, armed robbery, assault on an officer and habitual felon charges. White has accumulated 38 infractions since 2008, according to prison records. Five of those infractions included possession of a weapon or assault with a weapon.

