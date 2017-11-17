What's for lunch? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's for lunch?

Bladen County

Hawaiian Chicken Wrap

Pepperoni Stuffed Crust Pizza

Spinach Salad

Honey Glazed Carrots

Strawberry Cup

Brunswick County

Beef or Cheese Nachos

Mexican Corn

Spicy Pintos

Taco Topping

Mixed Fruit

Columbus County

Cheeseburger

Chicken Nuggets

Roll

Oven Fries
Carrots

Pears

Milk

Duplin County

Hot Dog w/Chili

Sweet Potato Crinkle Fries

Coleslaw

Peach Cup

New Hanover County

Chicken Tenders

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Roll

Veggies Sticks

California Vegetables

Garden Salad

Mixed Fruit

Fresh Fruit

Pender County

Macaroni & Cheese

Chicken Nuggets

Ham Chef Salad

Roll

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Glazed Carrots

Fresh Broccoli

Side Salad

Whole Apple

Raisins

Orange Juice

Whiteville City Schools

Papa John’s Pizza

Corndog

Chef Salad

PB& J Pocket

Seasoned Green Beans

Carrot Dippers

Crustless Apple Pie

