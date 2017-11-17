Leland firefighters battle fire at unoccupied home

Firefighters battled a fire at an unoccupied rental property in the area of Old Fayetteville Road and Parsley Lane Thursday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

Firefighters battled a fire at an unoccupied rental property in the area of Old Fayetteville Road and Parsley Lane Thursday night.

Leland Fire/Rescue, along with Navassa Fire and Northwest Fire-Rescue had the fire under control within approximately 25 minutes of their first arrival.

No one was injured in the fire.

The house is considered uninhabitable.

