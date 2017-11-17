White on CFCC's decreasing enrollment: 'I told you so'

In a Facebook post Thursday, CFCC board member and New Hanover County commissioner Woody White said he warned of declining numbers in 2013 before the final $40 million of a $164 million was borrowed. (Source: WECT)

Enrollment numbers at Cape Fear Community College steadily are declining, and one board member took to Facebook to say "I told you so."

In a Facebook post Thursday, CFCC board member and New Hanover County commissioner Woody White said he warned of declining numbers in 2013 before the final $40 million of a $164 million was borrowed.

During a meeting this week, the CFCC board was presented with information on the college's enrollment numbers over the years. Enrollment numbers show 22,986 students in the 2016-2017 school year, down almost 700 from the year before. The number also is a far cry from the 28,115 that were enrolled in the 2010-11 school year.

In his post, White says that New Hanover County voters were told in 2008 there would be a 32 percent increase in enrollment at CFCC and voters passed the bond.

White goes on to say that when he was appointed to the CFCC board in 2013, $124 million of that had been spent and that "for the most part, the money was spent appropriately, and has added tremendous value to this exceptional college."

"Prior to borrowing this last $40 million, however, I thought the taxpayers deserved for us to take a fresh look on actual growth, and that before we spent this last amount, we should know what actual enrollment had been, and whether we still needed more space," White wrote in his post. "We had already delivered around 410,000 square feet. Reasonable questions, right? Wrong. My questions - which spanned over the next 18 months - were rebuffed, and met with ridicule and scorn. But I had done the homework, and I knew that enrollment was flat, had not materially grown and in fact, had begun to fall.

"Those with interests tied to the $40 million questioned me, opposed my research, and went on a deliberate campaign to deny the factual truth. And they won. The building was commissioned, and it is now open. The taxpayers are paying for it as we speak."

White went on to say that the reason for his post was to "make sure that the people with whom you entrust the money do 2 things: 1, that they tell you the truth (that really should go without being said...) and, 2, that they do what they tell you they are going to do with the money."

