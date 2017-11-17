Hallsboro man accused of breaking into home, assaulting woman with knife

A Hallsboro man is accused of breaking into a woman's home and assaulting her with a knife early Thursday morning.

Edwin Archer, 54, was charged with:

first-degree burglary

assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

larceny after breaking and entering

According to Michele Tatum with the sheriff's office, a woman told police that Archer broke into her home in the 900 block of Red Bug Road in Hallsboro and attacked her at approximately 4 a.m.. Archer allegedly stole the victim's phone when she tried to call 911 but the victim was able to run to a neighbor's home for help.

The victim, who knows Archer, was able to tell authorities where he lived. Deputies found Archer behind his residence in the 300 block of Red Bug Road.

An incident report lists a knife as a weapon used in the assault.

Archer's bond was set at $155,000.

