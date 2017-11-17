BCSO asking for public's help identifying person of interest

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's in identifying a person of interest in an 'incident' at the McDonalds in Southport Wednesday evening. (Source: BCSO)

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in an incident at the McDonald's in Southport Wednesday evening.

The sheriff's office released a photo of the woman in a Facebook post.

According to Emily Flax with the sheriff's office, the incident involves possible child neglect. She declined to share further information citing the active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Fuller at 910-398-5335.

Copyright 2017 WET. All rights reserved.